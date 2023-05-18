Good Shepherd Hosts 2nd-Annual Poetry Slam

Good Shepherd Episcopal School held its second-annual Poetry Slam the morning of May 17.

Eighth grade students performed four poems in the competition portion — one solo, two duets, and one trio. Dean Gafford, Miles Hendricks, and Levi Secker took home first place for their poem, “Fast Food.”

Alex Reich received second place for his poem “Poetry is Stupid.”

“The grade impressed the judges and myself with their poems and performances this year,” English teacher Elizabeth Schmitt said. “It takes a great deal of courage to be that vulnerable in front of your peers as well as adults.”

Students were tasked to write and perform a poem on any topic meaningful to them. The pieces could rhyme or be in free verse but were required to contain at least three literary devices (simile, metaphor, alliteration, etc.) and last between 90 and 180 seconds.

Good Shepherd seventh and eighth graders observed from the audience, along with some parents. A panel of six media professionals served as judges. While the ballots were being calculated, more students performed their poems, not to be judged.

Editor’s note: Deputy editor Maria Lawson, who compiled this post, served as one of six event judges.