Out & About: TACA Silver Cup Award Luncheon

The Arts Community Alliance’s 45th TACA Silver Cup Award Luncheon May 3 at the Omni Dallas Hotel raised more than $700,000.

The TACA Silver Cup Award, presented at the luncheon, spotlights two philanthropists each year for their volunteerism and support for arts and culture in North Texas. This year’s event recognied Gene Jones and Joe Hubach.

Gene, wife of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is a member of the board of directors for the Dallas Museum of Art, AT&T Performing Arts Center, and the Texas Cultural Trust Board. She also serves on the SMU Board of Trustees; co-chair of the executive board for the Meadows School for the Arts; The Board of Directors for the John G. Tower Center for Political Studies at SMU; George W. Bush Institute Woman’s Initiative Advisory Council; Children’s Medical Center of Dallas Board of Trustees; National Leadership co-chair of the Medal of Honor Museum and Monument Project, and an involved member of Sweetheart Ball.

Hubach and his wife Colleen O’Connor are longtime supporters of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO). Joe has been on the Executive Board of the DSO’s governing association since 2010 and served a four-year term as Chairman of the Board ending in the fall of 2017. He’s also served on the board of directors of the Dallas Symphony Foundation since 2018 and serves as a trustee of the Eugene McDermott Foundation, the private foundation established by TI founder Eugene McDermott and his wife Margaret McDermott, which supports arts and culture, education, and general community interests. Joe is also a member of the Executive Board of the SMU Meadows School of the Arts.

“The 2023 TACA Silver Cup Luncheon was an unprecedented success for the arts community in Dallas,” said Maura Sheffler, Donna Wilhelm Family President & Executive Director. “We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to our co-chairs, Elaine Agather and Andy Smith, for their commitment to surpassing our fundraising goal making this year’s event honoring Gene Jones and Joe Hubach our most successful to date.”

