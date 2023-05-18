Preston Hollow Students Compete in Dallas ISD Chess Tournament

Thomas Jefferson High School and Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy hosted students from 104 schools for Dallas ISD’s first multi-location elementary chess tournament on May 6.

Almost 1,600 young chess players from kindergarten through fifth grade competed in three rounds of chess.

In total, there were 159 individual gold medal winners, 88 individual silver medal winners, and 509 individual bronze medal winners. Gold medals were awarded to players who won all of their chess matches.

Each school also selected and announced their chess MVP of the year.

“This was the best tournament ever,” said Steven Gonzalez, who was announced as the MVP from Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy. “I played against really good players and won.”

From the Preston Hollow area, the following teams placed:

Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, first place in kindergarten and first-grade category

Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, second place in second-grade category

George B. Dealey Montessori Academy, third place in second-grade category

Harry C. Withers Elementary School, first place in third-grade category

George B. Dealey Montessori Academy, second place in third-grade category

Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, third place in third-grade category

K.B. Polk Center for Academically Talented & Gifted, third place in fourth-grade category

Sudie L. Williams TAG Academy, first place in fifth-grade category

Harry C. Withers Elementary School, second place in fifth-grade category