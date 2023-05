Temple Emanu-El will host Turn It! An Evening of Torah and Art from 7-9 p.m. May 25.

The Shavuot celebration will start with a deep dive into a framing passage from Pirkei Avot, followed by a reflection on Temple’s 150-year history and art collection. Guests will also enjoy prayer, singing, and treats.

For more information, visit Temple Emanu-El’s website.