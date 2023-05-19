Friday, May 19, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Police Respond to Shooting on Central Expressway Service Road Near Park Lane

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Dallas police say two were shot on the northbound North Central Expressway service road near Park Lane May 18.

Police responded about 8 p.m. May 18 and said a man was shot and tried to leave the area but was involved in a crash. A bystander was also shot, and both were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police say.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available. 

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.