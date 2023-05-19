Police Respond to Shooting on Central Expressway Service Road Near Park Lane

Dallas police say two were shot on the northbound North Central Expressway service road near Park Lane May 18.

Police responded about 8 p.m. May 18 and said a man was shot and tried to leave the area but was involved in a crash. A bystander was also shot, and both were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police say.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.