Out & About: AWARE Affair

The AWARE Affair 2023: An Artful Evening of Advocacy Fighting Alzheimer’s was an evening of art, celebration, music, and dinner at Lighthouse ArtSpace’s immersive art galleries on April 14.

The event was chaired by Lori Bush, Pamela Musgrove, C’Mone Wingo. It stayed true to the art theme by hosting a photo op, red carpet, walls lit with purple accents, a cocktail reception, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, and a duet playing a soft jazzy bass and guitar.

The immersive gala experience began the show in the upstairs galleries as the walls were filled with transitioning artwork. Dancers from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts performed.

Emcee Scott Murray welcomed guests and thanked them for gathering in support of AWARE’s mission to fight Alzheimer’s disease and to raise funds for the grants provided to more than 15 recipients.

“With a 35-plus-year tradition of supporting our local nonprofits and each other, the evening was a perfect artful night to come together,” AWARE president Dr. Holly Hull Miori said. “We are so thankful for so many who joined us to support our grant recipients and celebrate our honorees.”

Miori welcomed the crowd by thanking honorary chairs Venise and Larry Stuart. The other honorary chair, Taylor Hearn, was out of town for work.

Miori also shared that since AWARE began in 1989 as a fundraising organization for the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and today as a component fund of The Dallas Foundation, AWARE has raised more than $14.5 million in the fight against Alzheimer’s. All funds raised remain in the North Texas community.

Bush then recognized the honorary chairs emeriti, Sally and Forrest Hoglund, Lee Roy and Biddie Jordan, Kim and David McDavid Jr., and Ellen Terry.

Stephanie Bray was awarded the Amy Osler Spirit of Education Leadership Award for continuing to volunteer for AWARE and other organizations, and also opening her home to host AWARE fundraising events, meetings, and programs.

The Founders Spirit Award was presented to Jolie Humphrey for her work exemplifying the vision of AWARE’s founders by giving her leadership, dedication, and resources to support the organization.

Special recognition was given to Myrna D. Schlegel, who received the Founder’s Spirit Award last year, was recognized as she was unable to attend last year’s gala.

The live auction included items such as the iconic AWARE purple jacket, tickets to the U.S. Open for two, a private dinner for 10, a 1.5 carat diamond ring, and two round-trip tickets on Aero.

Wingo then shared that during her career as a Dallas Police detective, she encountered a man who had dementia. Because of her experience, Wingo wanted to support AWARE which supports the nearly 25,000 people living with Alzheimer’s in the Dallas area.

Guests made way to the afterparty downstairs in the Artful Celebration Lounge, where co-chair Musgrove performed as lead singers with The INSTAgators.

The 2022-2023 grant recipients are as follows:

Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation

Bishop Arts Theatre Center

C.C. Young

Center for BrainHealth at UT Dallas

Christian Care Communities and Services

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Society

For Love and Art

Foundation for the Callier Center and Communication Disorders

Jewish Family Service

Juliette Fowler Communities

NorthPark Presbyterian Church

Plano Symphony Orchestra

Songs & Smiles

Stomping Ground Theater and Training Center

Texas Winds Musical Outreach

The Senior Source

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Wilshire Baptist Church

Myrna D. Schlegel AWARE Scholarship Fund

To learn more about AWARE, visit AWAREDallas.org.