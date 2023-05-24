Laura Bush Foundation Awards $1.5 Million in Library Grants

The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries awarded $1.5 million in library grants to 300 schools from 36 states nationwide. Many libraries will use the funds to update and diversify their book and print collections.

“Congratulations to the 2023 Laura Bush Foundation Grant Recipients! I am thrilled that school librarians across the country will soon be able to update their library collections,” Laura Bush said.

Mrs. Bush revealed her 2023 summer reading list, which includes recommendations for young readers through middle schoolers, at the annual Laura Bush Book Club event in May. The list contains classics like The Little House and new releases like The Loud Librarian, featuring Dallas illustrator Erika Lynne Jones.

“This year’s summer reading list includes an old favorite, Charlotte’s Web, which I remember reading to my daughters when they were little,” Mrs. Bush said. “As a former teacher and librarian, I know that the most important thing parents and caregivers can do for their children is to read to them. So I hope you bring this list to your local library, and pick out a few books to read with your family this summer. Your kids will love it, and so will you.”

Grant applications for the 2023-2024 school year will open in late 2023. Visit laurabushfoundation.org to learn more.

Since its inception in 2002, the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries has awarded $21 million to over 3,600 schools nationwide. The Laura Bush Foundation is managed as a restricted fund at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas. More information can be found at laurabushfoundation.org and www.bushcenter.org.