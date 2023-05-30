Too Good To Go App Comes to Dallas

Too Good to Go, an app for restaurants to sell surplus food at a discounted rate, has come to Dallas.

Vendors include spots in Preston Hollow and the Park Cities.

Through the app, restaurants use surplus food to create “surprise bags” for users at one-third of retail value. Buyers can’t select what’s in their bags, but inventory consists of items that may otherwise go into a landfill.

For example, Eataly has a mixed grocery bag for $8.99 and Tiff’s Treats on Hillcrest has a surprise bag for $5.99.

As of now, Local Too Good To Go partners include:

Rings Donuts

Sugar & Sage Bakery and Coffee

Malibu Poke

Eataly

Tiff’s Treats – Hillcrest

“We are adding new partners each day, so our footprint is continuing to expand,” said Meghan O’Donnell, public relations manager for Too Good To Go.

Too Good To Go isn’t just limited to within Dallas city lines. There are now 105 supplying stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The brand has also expanded to Houston and San Antonio and has been in Austin since 2021.

“We are excited to expand our app across Texas to partner with the dynamic food scene and culture,” said Chris MacAulay, U.S. country director for Too Good To Go. “In partnership with the incredible local food businesses across Texas, we want to make reducing food waste accessible to all. Together, with the great restaurant community and residents in Texas, we know we will have an immediate impact.”