Hockaday Runs Away With Two Titles at SPC Spring Meet

Daisies cap successful athletic year with championships in track and field, lacrosse

With three individual gold medals, Hockaday distance runner Margaret Thompson was the star of the recent SPC track and field championships in Fort Worth.

The junior showed her versatility by claiming victory in the 800, 1,600, and 3,200-meter races, which led the Daisies to their second consecutive SPC team title.

It capped a successful weekend for Hockaday at the SPC spring championship meet, as the Daisies also defended their lacrosse title and won an individual gold in tennis.

In the 800, Thompson’s time of 2 minutes, 19.33 seconds was about three seconds ahead of teammate Jordan Lacsamana in second.

She claimed the 1,600 crown in 5:10.81, just ahead of Madison Morgan of Houston Episcopal, with Lacsamana in third. A day earlier, Thompson won the 3,200 in 11:43 and contributed to a bronze medal finish in the 4×800 relay.

Episcopal School of Dallas earned four podium finishes, including silver for Cheney Mathes in the girls long jump. The Eagles had three bronze medalists — Brooklyn Singer (girls 100), Madison McCloud (girls shot put), and Dagen Geier (boys long jump).

Defending champion St. Mark’s placed third in the boys team standings, led by bronze medal performances by Temi Balogun in the 100 and Julian Carlson in the shot put.

Greenhill’s Jaden Watt was the runner-up in the boys 100 and helped the Hornets win bronze in the 4×100 relay.

Hockaday cruised in lacrosse, winning its three games by an average margin of 13.7 goals. The Daises rolled past ESD 17-6 to earn its second consecutive SPC title and sixth overall.

In boys lacrosse (held in Austin), ESD topped rival St. Mark’s 10-3 for its seventh consecutive SPC championship. Six of those have come via wins over the Lions in the title game.

Elsewhere, Rayna Li of Hockaday won the girls singles bracket in tennis over Erika Olson of The Woodlands Cooper.

Hockaday’s Alyssa Kurji (74-79—153) was third in girls golf while leading the Daisies to a runner-up team finish behind Houston St. John’s.

In boys golf, Greenhill’s Henry Zhong (73-74-147) placed third individually, although St. Mark’s used its depth to surpass the Hornets for second place in the team standings behind Houston Kinkaid.