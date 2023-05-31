Congratulations, W.T. White High School Class of 2023

A sea of orange sat in rows at Alfred J. Loos, ready to receive their diplomas and begin the next chapter of their lives.

The W.T. White High School class of 2023 graduated on May 20. Adorned in their orange cap and gowns, they smiled and waved to the family and friends around them.

Among the 426 students, Principal Beth Wing said more than 1,600 applications were sent to 209 institutions across the U.S. and abroad, spanning from Washington, D.C., to Dallas College. Around half of the graduates will attend a four-year university, and a quarter of them will attend a two-year program.

“Through awards, accolades, and scholarship, this class has proven that they will continue their pursuit of excellence when they leave here tonight,” Wing said.

Combined, the class earned nearly $5 million in scholarships.

Valedictorian Mia Ramirez graduated also with an associate’s degree and will be attending UT Austin in the fall to study pre-med.

She remembers wondering what would come after graduation when she first attended W.T. White. She asked herself who she and her class would meet, what new experiences they would encounter, and who they would become.

Having been the first freshman class to experience the pandemic, their high school journey looked a little different.

“Despite our high school experience being far from normal and frankly difficult, we celebrated big wins,” Ramirez said. “From all sports teams making playoffs this year, having our first homecoming since freshman year, and the most important one of all, graduating tonight.”

Described as diligent, respectable, and approachable, salutatorian Olivia Anozie will be attending SMU as part of the Mustang Scholars program.

She thanked the staff, parents, and teachers for helping guide the 2023 class. She also thanked God for the guidance and accomplishments for her class throughout high school.

“If there was any lesson to be learned these past four years, it would be to take pride in how far you’ve come,” she said. “Have faith in how far you can go, but don’t forget to enjoy the journey.”

District 1 trustee Dr. Edwin Flores called for a round of applause for the staff, teachers, parents, and community members who were there to encourage the class. He addressed the graduates, telling them they will always have Dallas ISD’s support in achieving their dreams.

“Take this moment to cherish your high school memories but know the best is yet to come,” he said.

Together, Wing affirmed the graduates to receive their diplomas, Dallas ISD chief operating officer David Bates confirmed the certification of the W.T. White 2023 class, and Flores awarded the diplomas.

With that, the graduates walked the stage.

“Though new paths appear and disappear, and choosing which one to go down can be overwhelming, you will end up where you need to be,” Ramirez said. “Wherever life takes you after today, know that the things ahead are better than the things you left behind.”