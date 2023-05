Developers are planning to break ground by this fall on a new residential tower near Fairmount Street and Wolf Street in Uptown.

Alamo Manhattan Corp. is planning the $130 million, 31-story residential high-rise in the 3000 block of Fairmount Street, according to planning documents filed with the state. It’s expected to be finished in late 2025.

Along with the residential units, it’s expected to have retail at the ground level.