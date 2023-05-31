Out & About: Art for Advocacy Kickoff

The Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center recently kicked off the annual Art for Advocacy festivities.

The kickoff event from 6-8 p.m. May 3 at the home of Kacy and Carter Tolleson featured the reveal of the 2023 Art for Advocacy theme, “Paint a Picture of Hope.”

This year’s Art for Advocacy event is being co-chaired by Adriane Crosland, Megan Filgo, and Kacy Tolleson with artist and gallerist Melissa Ellis serving as the curatorial chair.

Art for Advocacy is set for Sept. 16 and will be hosted by Stephanie and John Roberts. The party will include cocktails, a silent art auction featuring 80 works donated by participating artists and galleries, a seated dinner, and a live art auction.

Funds raised from this event will further the mission of DCAC in fighting child abuse in

For more information, visit Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s website.