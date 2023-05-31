Out & About: House of DIFFA | The List

Fashion and philanthropy were on The List at House of DIFFA (Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS)’s annual black-tie gala House of DIFFA | The List.

More than 1,400 attended the event May 13 at the Hilton Anatole, which started with a cocktail reception where guests could view and bid on more than 70 luxury custom jackets throughout the evening, including pieces from Michael Bush, Joseff of Hollywood, Hive & Colony, Brandon Harris, Ese Azenabor, and palmer//harding.

After the cocktail hour and a runway show, Chenoweth took the stage as emcee and performer, including a rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

“When someone approaches me or someone I love with hate, I approach them back with love,” Chenoweth said. “I don’t want to become the hate itself. As a Christian, it has not always been in alignment that I would be a LGBTQ+ ally, but to me, if you really believe in God, and I know not everyone here believes the same, and that is amazing. But if you are a Christian, what would Jesus do? I have a feeling he may be here tonight at DIFFA.”

Chenoweth introduced co-chairs Haley Clark and Richard Rivas. The co-chairs then welcomed the DIFFA Dallas board members to take the runway and welcomed board chair David White to take the microphone for the final time after six years of service.

“Look around the room,” White greeted the crowd. “This is a group of warriors that make a difference in the Dallas community.”

Rivas and Clark then took the stage again to recognize the evening’s award recipients, including Ken Downing, Excellence in Fashion Award; Gilead, Health Award; Lee Borchet, Excellence in Design Award; Justin Bundick, the Donna Fishel Community Hero Award; Fern Mallis, the Legend In The Fight Against AIDS Award; and David White, the Legacy of Love Award.

“I accept this honor in the memory of my list,” Mallis, one of the founding members of DIFFA New York, said as she began to list the names of loved ones who had died from AIDS. “I could cry at a moment’s notice when I see their name in my phone, but I refuse to delete them.”

Following the live auction, Chenoweth introduced the fashion show with look-alikes of Andy Warhol, Deborah Harry, and Halston taking the runway.

After the grand finale, models led attendees to the after-party next door.