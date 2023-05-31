The Family Place Announces 2023 Partners Card Co-Chairs

Katy Brooks, Sharon Lee Clark, and Kameron Westcott are serving as the 2023 Partners Card co-chairs, with longtime The Family Place board member Tom McCollum as honorary chair.

The annual shopping event benefiting family violence services provider The Family Place will be from Oct. 27-Nov. 5.

“It is a privilege to have these talented women leading this year’s Partners Card, which is a critical piece of our overall funding,” said Mimi Sterling, CEO of The Family Place. “Their combined expertise, influence, and passion will be instrumental in ensuring a successful and impactful initiative. We are also pleased to honor Tom McCollum for his unwavering commitment to The Family Place and the community at large. These individuals are making a profound difference on our ability to build brighter futures for survivors of domestic violence, and we are so grateful.”

Katy Mendelsohn Brooks has led strategic communication initiatives for Children’s Health, Motorola and GM, among others. She is an active member of the Cattle Baron’s Ball Committee, serving as this year’s co-underwriting chair, on the Children’s Medical Center Auxiliary Board, and co-chair of the Bradfield Elementary Auction.

Artist, designer, and Krane Home founder Sharon Lee Clark has been creating paintings, wallpaper, and fabric inspired by Korean art for a decade. In May, her recent fine art fashion collab with Esé Azenabor sent hand-painted couture down the runway in support of Children’s Cancer Fund, for which she also served as Gala Auction Chair. She’s also an Arts Ambassador for the Crow Museum.

Kameron Westcott is a TV personality, entrepreneur, and philanthropist best known as a cast member on BravoTV’s “Real Housewives of Dallas.” She’s been an active Cattle Baron’s Ball member for more than 10 years and a lifetime sustainer with the Junior League of Dallas. She also serves on the board of council for Texas Ballet Theater and the board of The Salvation Army.

As the president/CEO of Forbes Todd Automotive, honorary chair Tom McCollum Partners Card as one of the campaign’s largest sponsors, and purchases 400+ cards a year, gifting one to each customer in October.

Partner’s Card is celebrating 31 years of raising money for the critical services the Family Places offers to help survivors of domestic violence transition from fear to safety. The purchase of a $75 Partners Card provides one night of shelter for women, men, and children in need.

In 2022, Partners Card raised $1.2 million, which equates to 15,350 nights of shelter and safety for survivors of domestic violence. Since it started in 1993, Partners Card has raised more than $21 million in contributions. Retailers, sponsors, and shoppers interested in participating Partners Card can visit familyplace.org/partners-card to learn more.