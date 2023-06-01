Out & About: DSOL Debutante Announcement Party

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League introduced the 2024 debutantes during announcement weekend festivities, kicking off a season of events which will culminate with the 38th Presentation Ball on Feb. 10, 2024.

The weekend began with the announcement party at the Dallas Country Club on May 18, followed by the Deb and Honor Guard family dinner on May 19 at the downtown El Fenix. Stanley Korshak hosted a couture gown show at the Bridal Salon May 20, and Patti Flowers Design Studio presented custom gowns during the afternoon.

The Presentation Ball chair is Kristin Cordiak and the DSOL president is Nancy Labadie.

“The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball has celebrated music and family for 38 years,” Cordiak said. “It is an honor to announce the 2024 Debutante, who each add to the beautiful tapestry of the event as they embark on a lifelong journey of philanthropy.”

Numerous parents had debutante daughters and honor guard sons in prior years. Among them were Laura and Jason Downing, whose daughter Kennedy is the third debutante in the family making her debut. Others in attendance included The Honorable and Mrs. Alphonso Jackson, John and Kristina Hallam, Dena and Vaughn Miller, Elizabeth and Eric Gambrell, Cameron and Clay Smith, Suzanne and Adam Stiles, Kathryn Wheeler, Kelli and Gerald Ford, and Gayle Sands.

The Assembly is a group of former debutantes who assist the Symphony League by helping with event arrangements throughout the season. The Assembly officers in attendance were Perrin Griffin, Bronwyn Cordiak, Allie McWhorter, Katie Kottwitz, Emily Stone Young, Ava Heppner, Maddy Duvall, Maddi Hendrick, and Samantha Sullivan.

Honor Guard officers presenting the debutantes for the evening were Conner Olson, John Liptack, Matthew Melcher, Eric Hirschbrich, Nicholas Arnold, Philip Jenevein, Wyatt Awtrey, Vance Miller, Thomas Liu, and Stefan Fischer.

The 2024 Debutantes are: Helena Breland Bach; Erika Mae Batson; Mia Lane Blanton; Claire Elise Cahoon; Ellie McClain Gidden; Ripley Elizabeth Cooley; Kennedy Claire Downing; Electra Wallace Ford; Sarah Rose Gambrell; Catherine Lee Grayson; Camille Anne Greening; Meredith Elizabeth Hallam; Grace Soleil Handler; Caroline Parker Hart; Catherine Bradford Hunt; Isabella Ann Jackson; Ashley Elizabeth Jaynes; Ellen Taylor Jones; Minje Kwun; Emannuelle Grace Le Voyer; Claire Michael Levy; Riya Kaur Luthra; Elizabeth Myers Madison; Avery Pilar Moore; Finley Elizabeth Nelson; Day Gilmer Nettle; Lillian Susan Nettle; Mina Hiranmayee Raj; Bailey Erin Robirds; Courtenay Christianson Sands, Kathryn Bunker Sands; Caroline Robertson Smith; Sheridan Michelle Spencer; Caroline Story Stiles; Leslie Katherine Swango; Caroline Parker Teegarden; Payton Grace Thurman; Megan McKamy Dyer Underwood; Lauren Alexis Watkins; Charlotte Nicole Webb; Kelley Caroline Wheeler; and Abigail Archer Willingham; Claire Anh Wooley; Sophia Corina Yung.

The Presentation Ball, first held in 1987, is the largest fundraiser for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Over $15 million has been raised through the annual event.

Founded in 1946, the DSOL’s mission is to support the Dallas Symphony Orchestra through service, education, and fundraising activities. Since 1998 the League has contributed over $22 million in support of the Dallas Symphony Association’s Community Outreach and Education programs.