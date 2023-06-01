Dallas ISD to Require Clear Backpacks for All Students

Dallas ISD will require clear backpacks for all students starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

Mesh backpacks will also be allowed, but district officials say they prefer clear ones. Students may carry a small, non-clear pouch in their backpack to hold personal items, such as cell phones, money, and hygiene products.

The district will provide each student with a clear backpack at no cost. Families may also purchase their preferred clear or mesh backpacks.

“A clear backpack policy alone does not ensure complete security,” the district’s backpack notice says. “This proactive measure is just one of several updates to enhance student and campus safety.”

Last summer, the district announced it would require clear or mesh backpacks for middle and high school students for the 2022-2023 school year.

To view the district’s Comprehensive Safety Plan, visit DallasISD.org/safety.