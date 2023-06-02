Neiman Marcus Group Opens New Dallas Hub

Neiman Marcus Group recently hosted an event in which city and brand leaders toured Neiman Marcus’ new corporate hub.

Neiman Marcus’ new three-story office space is in the 42-story CityPlace Tower at 2711 N. Haskell Avenue off North Central Expressway just north of downtown and east of Uptown. It can provide flexible workspace for up to 800 people.

“Our new Dallas Hub serves as a magnet, not a mandate, in our remote-first hybrid environment. It was made possible through strong partnership with the city of Dallas and Mayor Johnson,” said Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck. “Our integrated retail model meets customers anywhere they choose, and the same is true for our associates with our integrated work philosophy. We empower teams to work wherever, whenever and however to achieve their best results.”

Van Raemdonck invited staff and city officials, including Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, to an event May 31 to tour and learn about the new space.

Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

“It is an honor to celebrate another proud moment in Neiman Marcus Group’s rich history — one that I am pleased to say began right here in Dallas,” Johnson said. “Dallas is the place to be. But Dallas is also well-positioned to win the future because of renewed investments like this in our city’s core by forward-thinking companies like Neiman Marcus Group. The Dallas Hub is a truly modern and state-of-the- art innovation center that will attract more talent to our great city.”

The new space is adorned with references of the brand’s past and present, including photographs from the Neiman Marcus Awards, merchandise displays, and more than 300 butterflies hanging from the atrium ceiling, and boasts five lounges.

As previously reported, Neiman Marcus partnered brought architects Gensler and California-based design firm Ideo were brought on board to design the space.

Officials in Dallas, where Neiman Marcus was founded in 1907, supported an incentive package of $5.25 million last year to keep the Neiman Marcus headquarters in Dallas and maintain the downtown flagship store.