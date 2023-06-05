Editor’s Inbox: Want to See Riverdance in Dallas?

My young bride didn’t hesitate when I suggested we see Riverdance at Music Hall at Fair Park this month.

“Yes,” came the reply to my text before I could put my phone down.

Why?

“To see the feet move.”

Dallas theatergoers get to see those rapidly moving feet during a limited early June run as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.

Visit BroadwayDallas.org or call 800-982-2787 for tickets to the June 6-8 performances of the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, which has returned to the U.S. after the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down in March 2020.

Visit riverdance.com for the complete 2023 North American Tour schedule and updates.

The international Irish dance phenomenon has been wowing audiences since 1994 when it served as the interval act in the Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty, explained in a recent email.

Doherty, composer Bill Whelan, and director John McColgan next expanded the electrifying and innovative seven-minute dance piece into a full-length stage show.

Since its Dublin premiere in 1995, the stage show has:

• Played more than 15,000 performances

• Been seen live by over 28.5 million people worldwide

• Played throughout 48 countries across six continents

• Played to a global television audience of more than 3.5 billion people

• Sold over 3 million copies of the Grammy Award-winning CD

• Sold 10 million Riverdance videos and DVDs

Also, Riverdance holds the Guinness World Record for the “Longest Riverdance Line,” and 2,500 of the next generation of dancers have attended Riverdance Summer School and learned the iconic Riverdance steps.

Let’s go see those feet move.