Kansas City Chiefs Matriarch Norma Hunt Dies at 85

Norma Hunt, the matriarch of one of Dallas’ best-known sports families and the only woman to attend all 57 Super Bowls died June 3 at 85.

The Hunt family announced her passing in a June 4 statement.

Norma, the wife of the late Lamar Hunt, who died in 2006, and mother of Kansas City Chiefs CEO and FC Dallas owner Clark Hunt attended her 57th Super Bowl in February when the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in franchise history.

Lamar – son of oilman H.L. Hunt and a former SMU reserve football player – founded the franchise that would later become the Kansas City Chiefs in 1960 as the Dallas Texans (the franchise moved to Kansas City and was renamed in 1963) as part of the old American Football League. The Hunt family was also a charter investor in Major League Soccer in 1996.

Per the Dallas Morning News, Lamar and Norma, a former teacher, married in 1964. They had two sons, Clark and Daniel.

“She was by our father Lamar’s side every step of the way – from the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls,” the Hunt family statement read. “She was the only person we knew who rivaled his love of sports. The two of them found such joy together, whether at home or in stadium stands around the world.”

“Her quiet yet deep faith sustained her throughout her life, and we take great comfort knowing that she is home with the Lord,” the Hunt family statement continued. “She will be greatly missed by our family, the extended Chiefs and FC Dallas families, and by everyone who knew her.”

NFL Commissioner and Hunt family friend Roger Goodell called Norma a “significant presence in the NFL for the last seven decades” and praised her “warmth and grace, her partnership with Lamar, and her pride in their family.”

“Norma’s sense of family extended to the Chiefs’ organization, which she greatly adored,” Goodell continued. “Norma was one of the most passionate fans of the Chiefs and the NFL, and she understood and enjoyed every aspect of the game.”