New Travel Options Arrive at Love Field

Summer travelers looking to skip the airport lines with an elevated flight experience have new options at Dallas Love Field.

Dallas-based semi-private jet service JSX will introduce flights to Nashville and bring back trips to Taos and Cabo San Lucas as summer and winter routes starting in late June.

The carrier has a 30-seat, semi-private jet experience and free Starlink Wi-Fi in flight.

“JSX, at its core, is about returning simplicity to air travel,” said Ben Kaufman, director of marketing and communications at JSX. “The simplest way to think about JSX is that it brings the perks that were once reserved for private jets to the public in an attainable and accessible way, without the barrier to entry that many private jet operators charge.”

The seasonal destinations returned after a strong demand last summer for flights to Taos and Cabo San Lucas. The Nashville destination came from JSX’s “very active and vocal group of customers that tell us where they want to go,” Kaufman said.

Guests can also check in 20 minutes before departure (or 40 minutes for international flights) for a check-in experience free of lines and invasive security checks.

“We eliminate all of the hassle and all of the stress on the ground, and that’s really important not just for business travelers or weekend warriors,” Kaufman said. “We’ve noticed a lot too that it really helps take the stress out of travel for families.”

The airline also has consistent flights to Gunnison/Crested Butte, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Westchester County/New York City, New York; and other destinations.

PHOTO: Rachel Snyder

California-based semi-private jet service Aero recently opened a hub at Love Field with introductory rates starting at $1,000 one-way. The first flight out of Dallas took off on April 21 to Los Cabos, and they’ll launch services to Aspen on May 25.

In contrast to typical commercial flights, flyers on Aero need only arrive 30 minutes before their scheduled flights, and pets are welcome. The company offers inflight services, including food, snack, and drink options, and a dedicated concierge team. Aero plans to offer Starlink Wi-Fi this summer.

“In aviation, you’ve got ultra-low-cost carriers, low-cost carriers, the mainline carriers,” Aero Technologies CEO Uma Subramanian told the Dallas Morning News. “And then it’s a big white space. There are people that really value the service experience that comes with a higher price.”

Aero has a fleet with six Embraer jets – five Embraer 135 jets that seat 16 guests and one Embraer Legacy 600 that seats 10 to 13. The carrier is starting with one jet at the Love Field hub at 8321 Lemmon Ave. so far.

“​​Aero is looking forward to expanding its services. The company is continually evaluating growth opportunities with input from guests,” a spokesperson said. “Aero has no intention of slowing down as Dallas offers a favorable competitive landscape.”