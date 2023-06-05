Park Cities Crime Reports May 29-June 4

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CATERING CONUNDRUM

A jerk drove off before 1 p.m. May 30 in a Ford Econoline van in the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane used by Preston Hollow Catering.

HIGHLAND PARK

29 Monday

Arrested at 2:11 a.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of Auburndale Avenue.

Arrested at 6:30 a.m.: a 28-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 5300 block of Preston Road.

30 Tuesday

Arrested at 4:19 a.m.: a 22 year old accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5500 block of Fairfield Avenue.

A thief took two paint sprayers and a Craftsman dust collector from a home under construction in the 3200 block of Princeton Avenue before 8:50 a.m.

Arrested at 12:15 p.m.: a 52-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and evading arrest or detention in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

Reported at 12:22 p.m.: a careless driver sideswiped a Hyundai going through the intersection of Fitzhugh Drive and St. Johns Drive and didn’t stop to leave information.

Arrested at 5:56 p.m.: a 51-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

31 Wednesday

Reported at 10:46 a.m.: a pilferer made off with a mountain bike from the backyard of a home in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue.

Arrested at 2:36 p.m.: a 52-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4300 block of Versailles Avenue.

1 Thursday

Arrested at 10:12 a.m.: a 59-year-old man for a warrant in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

A burglar drove off in a Tesla Model X taken from the Highland Park Village interior parking lot, drove off on Preston Road, and led police on a brief pursuit until it was called off in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue at 5:40 p.m.

A crook broke into a Ford 150 Tremor that was parked in the 3300 block of Armstrong Parkway and took a $52,000 Audemars Piguet watch before 6 p.m.

2 Friday

A ne’er do well broke a rear window of a Ford F250 in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue and took a trunk organizer with drinks and snacks before 5 a.m.

A mischief maker damaged two golf course greens at the Dallas Country Club in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive before 7:30 a.m.

Arrested at 7:35 p.m.: a 30-year-old man accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

A thief made off with an iPhone likely left in a restroom at the Mi Cocina in Highland Park Village at 11:30 p.m.

3 Saturday

Reported at 11:05 a.m.: a fraudster used the information of a woman from the 4500 block of Belclaire Avenue to forge two checks totaling $25,500.

A reckless driver hit a Chevrolet pickup truck parked in the 3400 block of St. Johns Drive, damaging its front driver’s side fender, driver’s side mirror, and front bumper, and left without providing information at 2:34 p.m.

Arrested at 3:38 p.m.: a 23 year old for warrants in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

Arrested at 3:38 p.m.: a 22 year old for warrants in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

Arrested 5 p.m.: a 22-year-old man accused of unlawful possession of a firearm in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

4 Sunday

A reckless driver rear-ended an Audi Q3 that was stopped at Hillcrest Avenue and Mockingbird Lane, got out of their vehicle, and agreed to follow the driver of the Audi to a side street to check for damage, but instead continued west on Mockingbird Lane without stopping to exchange information at 12:41 p.m.

Another careless driver sideswiped a Chevrolet Malibu in the 4300 block of Wycliff Avenue, reversed, and drove off across the parking lot behind the Shops at Oak Lawn without stopping to provide information at 10:31 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

31 Wednesday

Reported at 4:55 p.m.: a thief made off with a Cadillac Escalade that was parked in the 4100 block of University Boulevard, along with a MacBook Air, sports equipment, a pair of Cartier pieces, and more.

1 Thursday

A mischief maker busted a business window in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Avenue before 7:04 a.m.

A sneaky pilferer picked up a Gucci purse during a house showing in the 3600 block of Asbury Avenue before 2:57 p.m.

A burglar found easy pickings of an iMac and a Chanel tote bag left in an unlocked Bentley Bentayga in the 3600 block of Hanover Street before 6 p.m.

2 Friday

A burglar got into the Petco store in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane while it was closed and took stuff before 8 a.m.

Arrested at 9:47 a.m.: a 49-year-old man accused of failing to identify/giving false or fictitious information in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

A porch pirate pilfered packages from a home in the 3900 block of Lovers Lane at 10:08 p.m.

3 Saturday

A thief took an Elektra bicycle from a home in the 7300 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard before 10 a.m.

4 Sunday

Arrested at 7:50 p.m.: a 25-year-old man for a warrant in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Arrested at 8:27 p.m.: a 20-year-old man for a warrant in the 6200 block of North Central Expressway service road.