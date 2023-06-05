Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports May 29-June 4

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CATERING CONUNDRUM

A jerk drove off before 1 p.m. May 30 in a Ford Econoline van in the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane used by Preston Hollow Catering.

HIGHLAND PARK

29 Monday

Arrested at 2:11 a.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of Auburndale Avenue.

Arrested at 6:30 a.m.: a 28-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 5300 block of Preston Road

30 Tuesday

Arrested at 4:19 a.m.: a 22 year old accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5500 block of Fairfield Avenue. 

A thief took two paint sprayers and a Craftsman dust collector from a home under construction in the 3200 block of Princeton Avenue before 8:50 a.m. 

Arrested at 12:15 p.m.: a 52-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and evading arrest or detention in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive

Reported at 12:22 p.m.: a careless driver sideswiped a Hyundai going through the intersection of Fitzhugh Drive and St. Johns Drive and didn’t stop to leave information. 

Arrested at 5:56 p.m.: a 51-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive

31 Wednesday

Reported at 10:46 a.m.: a pilferer made off with a mountain bike from the backyard of a home in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue

Arrested at 2:36 p.m.: a 52-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4300 block of Versailles Avenue. 

1 Thursday

Arrested at 10:12 a.m.: a 59-year-old man for a warrant in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive

A burglar drove off in a Tesla Model X taken from the Highland Park Village interior parking lot, drove off on Preston Road, and led police on a brief pursuit until it was called off in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue at 5:40 p.m. 

A crook broke into a Ford 150 Tremor that was parked in the 3300 block of Armstrong Parkway and took a $52,000 Audemars Piguet watch before 6 p.m.

2 Friday

A ne’er do well broke a rear window of a Ford F250 in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue and took a trunk organizer with drinks and snacks before 5 a.m. 

A mischief maker damaged two golf course greens at the Dallas Country Club in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive before 7:30 a.m.

Arrested at 7:35 p.m.: a 30-year-old man accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village

A thief made off with an iPhone likely left in a restroom at the Mi Cocina in Highland Park Village at 11:30 p.m.

3 Saturday

Reported at 11:05 a.m.: a fraudster used the information of a woman from the 4500 block of Belclaire Avenue to forge two checks totaling $25,500. 

A reckless driver hit a Chevrolet pickup truck parked in the 3400 block of St. Johns Drive, damaging its front driver’s side fender, driver’s side mirror, and front bumper, and left without providing information at 2:34 p.m.

Arrested at 3:38 p.m.: a 23 year old for warrants in the 8400 block of Preston Road

Arrested at 3:38 p.m.: a 22 year old for warrants in the 8400 block of Preston Road

Arrested 5 p.m.: a 22-year-old man accused of unlawful possession of a firearm in the 8400 block of Preston Road

 4 Sunday

A reckless driver rear-ended an Audi Q3 that was stopped at Hillcrest Avenue and Mockingbird Lane, got out of their vehicle, and agreed to follow the driver of the Audi to a side street to check for damage, but instead continued west on Mockingbird Lane without stopping to exchange information at 12:41 p.m.

Another careless driver sideswiped a Chevrolet Malibu in the 4300 block of Wycliff Avenue, reversed, and drove off across the parking lot behind the Shops at Oak Lawn without stopping to provide information at 10:31 p.m. 

UNIVERSITY PARK

31 Wednesday

Reported at 4:55 p.m.: a thief made off with a Cadillac Escalade that was parked in the 4100 block of University Boulevard, along with a MacBook Air, sports equipment, a pair of Cartier pieces, and more.

1 Thursday

A mischief maker busted a business window in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Avenue before 7:04 a.m. 

A sneaky pilferer picked up a Gucci purse during a house showing in the 3600 block of Asbury Avenue before 2:57 p.m. 

A burglar found easy pickings of an iMac and a Chanel tote bag left in an unlocked Bentley Bentayga in the 3600 block of Hanover Street before 6 p.m.

2 Friday 

A burglar got into the Petco store in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane while it was closed and took stuff before 8 a.m.

Arrested at 9:47 a.m.: a 49-year-old man accused of failing to identify/giving false or fictitious information in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

A porch pirate pilfered packages from a home in the 3900 block of Lovers Lane at 10:08 p.m.

3 Saturday

A thief took an Elektra bicycle from a home in the 7300 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard before 10 a.m. 

4 Sunday

Arrested at 7:50 p.m.: a 25-year-old man for a warrant in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue

Arrested at 8:27 p.m.: a 20-year-old man for a warrant in the 6200 block of North Central Expressway service road.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

