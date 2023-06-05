PH Doctor Named Young at Heart Award Recipient

The Texas Medical Association Young Physicians Section has named obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Deborah A. Fuller, who lives in Preston Hollow, as the recipient of its 2023 Young at Heart Award.

Fuller was selected for her support and mentorship of young physicians. Doctors from the TMA Young Physician Section presented Fuller with the award during TexMed, TMA’s annual meeting.

“I am honored and blessed from the top of my ‘young at heart’ head and the tips of my ‘young at heart’ toes to received the Young at Heart Award from the YPS section,” Fuller said.

Section chair-elect Dr. Emma L. Dishner nominated Fuller.

“As a young physician, I greatly appreciate Dr. Fuller’s fun-loving personality,” Dishner said. “One only needs to see her elaborately themed TMA Foundation Gala outfits to realize this lady is fun.”

Dishner also described Fuller as a “wonderful role model and mentor.”

Fuller is both a TMA leader and president-elect of the Dallas County Medical Society, so she’s been able to model physician leadership to young doctors such as Dishner.

“This award will always remind me that the advocacy centered around organized medicine is important to all generations of physicians,” Fuller said. “The torch we pass on is in great hands with our young physicians at TMA.”

Fuller has also previously served in a number of roles in the Dallas medical scene:

DCMS Board of Directors, secretary/treasurer

TMA Council on Member Experience, member

Ad Hoc Committee on Independent Physician Practice, member

TMA Women Physicians Section, member

TMA Foundation Board of Trustees, president

Council on Health Promotion and TexMed 2010, chair

DCMS Political Action Committee, chair

TEXPAC (TMA’s political action committee), district vice chair

“She has spend additional time to help mentor me in the Dallas County Medical Society and TMA,” Dishner said. “She is encouraging and dedicated to her roles and going above and beyond the call to show young physicians — especially young women physicians — to advocate for themselves.”

Fuller is an attending physician at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas and is an associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Texas A&M University Medical School.

She attended SMU for her undergraduate degree and went to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston for medical school. She completed her OB-GYN residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center Medical Center Hospital in San Antonio.