Senior Living Could Replace Inwood Apartments

Developers are planning a new senior living community in the 3700 block of Inwood Road just west of Highland Park that would replace the old Fairwood Apartments, which date back to the late 1940s.

Harbert South Bay Partners is planning a complex of independent and assisted-living units for the nearly 3-acre area. The proposed development would be built around an internal courtyard with separate wings for independent living and assisted living/memory care. Harbert and engineering firm Arcadis presented the plans to the Oak Lawn Committee June 6.

(Renderings and photo Courtesy Arcadis/Harbert South Bay Partners)

The proposed building would total more than 294,000 square feet and include a parking garage, per the site plan presented to the Oak Lawn Committee.

Commercial property agency Institutional Property Advisors notes on its website that the property is under contract but has marketed the existing 52-unit complex as an “irreplaceable redevelopment opportunity located in core Dallas location” and “surrounded by high-value homes and exceptional demographics.”

Harbert South Bay, a division of Harbert Management Corporation, builds senior housing and has properties in California and Maryland, per Harbert Management’s website. Dallas-based developer South Bay Partners was acquired by Harbert in 2021.