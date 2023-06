Dallas police say officers responded to a shooting call in the 3900 block of Valley Ridge Road at about 1:10 a.m. on June 4.

An unknown shooter shot into a house, which is believed by neighbors to be a short-term rental property, and left the location, police said.

Neighbors told FOX 4 News that they found bullets in nearby homes and cars.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing. We’ll update this post as we learn more.