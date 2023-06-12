Out & About: Game, Set, Match

In the name of recovery, The Magdalen House hosted a tennis match that raised enough money to cover services for 20 women enrolled in the First-Step program to recover from alcoholism.

The aforementioned tennis event Game, Set, Match celebrated its third year on Saturday, April 29 at the Lakewood Country Club. It was co-chaired by Amanda Dickstein, Sloan Looney Dix, and Kate Looney Walters. In total, the event raised more than $40,000.

Created in 2021 by former development director Kate Dorff, it was an opportunity for The Magdalen House to get involved and raise funds.

Based on 12-step spiritual principles, The Magdalen House was founded in Dallas more than three decades ago by four female alcoholics. Noticing a need for support in North Texas for women alcoholics, they started The Magdalen House.

Offered are two programs: the First Step, which is a two-week residential program and Next Step, a three-phase nonresidential program for women at all stages of recovery.

Dickstein is grateful for the people who have supported The Magdalen House’s mission in changing the lives of alcoholic women. She acknowledged that the tennis event was helpful, as it brought awareness to the cause and empowers the women in recovery.

“This event brings together great people for a fun day of tennis to help bring awareness and support to The Magdalen House, an organization near and dear to my heart and my own recovery journey,” Dickstein said.

For Game, Set, Match, it’s based on a 105 style tournament. The goal is to be the first player team to reach 105 points.

To play the doubles style, the game involves a feeder and eight player participattion. Winners were not necessary, as participants played for fun and entertainment.

The rounds accommodated all levels of play for beginner and intermediate experience. The tournament sign up had a range for those who wanted to play based on the National Tennis Rating Program chart offered at registration online.

Along with that, a raffle and dinner buffet was offered for attendees.

Amanda Dickstein participates in the tennis match.