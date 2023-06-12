Park Cities Crime Reports June 5-11

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHY’S THE WINE GONE?

Reported at 8:18 a.m. June 6: a shoplifter stole wine from the Tom Thumb in Snider Plaza.

HIGHLAND PARK

5 Monday

A reckless driver scratched a Range Rover with the mirror of their Ford passenger car at 2:17 p.m. in the 3800 block of Mockingbird Lane and didn’t stop to leave information.

A burglar smashed the window of a Chevrolet Colorado parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue and grabbed a duffel bag from inside before 3:11 p.m.

6 Tuesday

Reported at 1:46 p.m.: a scammer used the information of a woman from the 3600 block of Beverly Drive to impersonate an insurance company and try to solicit $2,692.84 from her and request credit card information.

7 Wednesday

A careless driver hit a sign at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Westside Drive and continued eastbound on Southern Avenue without stopping to leave information at 5:49 p.m.

8 Thursday

Arrested at 11:12 a.m.: an 18-year-old man in the 4700 block of Bowser Court.

9 Friday

A thief found easy pickings of a Louis Vuitton wallet left in an unlocked Audi Q5 parked in the 4600 block of Westside Drive before 2:06 p.m.

10 Saturday

An irresponsible driver damaged a Chevrolet Malibu parked in front of Deno’s in Highland Park Village and didn’t stop to leave information before 1:26 p.m.

11 Sunday

Arrested at 12:35 a.m.: a 37-year-old man accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

Arrested at 12:46 p.m.: a 36 year old accused of possession of a controlled substance and driving without insurance in the 4500 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

5 Monday

A sneaky thief grabbed a wallet from an unlocked Mercedes GLS while the owner was pumping gas at a gas station in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane at 11:47 a.m.

Arrested at 6:30 p.m.: a 37-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3200 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

6 Tuesday

Arrested at 2:10 a.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 8400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

A burglar got into a Ford Bronco parked in the 3400 block of Centenary Drive and took stuff before 6 a.m.

Arrested at 7:32 a.m.: a 55-year-old man for a warrant. No location was given.

An intruder broke into a home in the 4200 block of Amherst Street and took $2,500 at 1:55 p.m.

Arrested at 6:30 p.m.: a 48-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 8200 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

A crook drove off in a Ford F250 from the 4400 block of Grassmere Lane before 7:15 p.m.

7 Wednesday

A thief got into a Tesla Model X parked in the Plaza at Preston Center and took an iPhone, a car key, and more from inside at 2:31 p.m.

8 Thursday

Arrested at 8:15 a.m.: a 24-year-old man for a warrant in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

9 Friday

A burglar found easy pickings of a firearm and a pair of AirPods inside an unlocked Chevrolet Tahoe in the 3100 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 6 a.m.

Arrested at 6:05 a.m.: a 22-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 7400 block of Thackery Street.

Reported at 7:53 a.m.: a mischief maker damaged cable wire in the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue.

Reported at 3:51 p.m.: a jerk stole a bicycle from outside the Moody Family YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road.

10 Saturday

Arrested at 2:49 a.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue.