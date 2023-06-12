Wedding Plans Get Personal with Playlist, White Horse

Wedding plans can reveal couples’ unique stories, relationships, and the lives they plan to build together.

That’s true of NBC 5 Today co-anchor Laura Harris and fiancé Patrick Means, who are planning a December wedding.

Harris and Means, who runs the Park Cities branch of Charles Schwab, were introduced by a real estate professional when he moved into the neighborhood in 2021.

“We had a lot of stuff in common,” Harris said. “We really liked sports; we really like live music; we like the same kind of music; we were both family-oriented.”

Their wedding guests will enjoy the spectrum of their musical tastes at the celebration – everything from The Temptations to Jay Z, Busta Rhymes, and Mary J. Blige. DJ Endolena will entertain at their reception.

“I think it’s important that the bride and groom really make it their own,” Means said.

Swan Lee is planning the black-and-white-themed affair for 285 guests.

Laura Harris and Patrick Means posed for save-the-date photos. PHOTO: Gittings

“What Laura and I are also trying to do is be there, enjoy our family, enjoy our company, but also stay connected,” Means said.

Both will have family and friends coming from out of state. Harris hails from Atlanta and Means from North Carolina.

The couple’s interest in fashion will also be evident. The bride opted for a dress and shoes from Neiman Marcus downtown, and the groom a tuxedo from Don Murphy.

The wedding cake from Designs by Cake Daddy will be 4 feet tall.

Shivani Vohra grew up in the Park Cities area, and her family still lives there.

She and fiancé Srivaths Venkatachari will incorporate Indian tradition, their love of dogs, and lots of color in their November wedding at Arlington Hall at Turtle Creek Park.

Venkatachari popped the question across from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

“(We) had both sets of parents, and all the dogs, and my sister in town as well, so it was a full family affair,” he said.

Their festivities will start with a Sangeet, a welcome event with dancing traditional in North Indian culture, at the Dallas Museum of Art on Nov. 10, continue with the ceremony and reception on Nov. 11, and end with a Diwali brunch on Nov. 12.

“Dallas is so central, so convenient, and it’s just so incredible having my parents on the ground being able to really help with a lot of the planning,” Vohra said. “I figured there was no place better than home. “

Vohra’s dog, plus her sister’s and parents’ dogs, will participate in flower collars.

“It will be floral heavy, probably brighter colors and more jewel tones to go with some of the Indian clothing and the style,” she said.

In another nod to Indian tradition, Venkatachari will make his wedding entrance on a white horse.