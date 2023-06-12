Marie Baldwin, Corbin Lee Plan Wedding From Afar

Modern ceremony combines Texas flair, university traditions, family ties

Marie Baldwin, 27, and Corbin Lee, 28, got engaged at Highland Park’s Lakeside Park in October 2021 — the same place Baldwin’s parents got engaged 32 years prior.

Fourteen months later, Baldwin and Lee married at Highland Park Presbyterian Church, with the reception at Brook Hollow Country Club. Baldwin’s grandparents had the same wedding venue lineup, as did a few of her cousins.

“It’s kind of like a family connection,” Baldwin said. “We also wanted to have a big wedding, so being from here, it just sort of made sense.”

The couple met in Washington, D.C., as they were both navigating post-grad life. Baldwin graduated from Washington and Lee University and Lee from Clemson.

Their wedding coordinator, Kristin Butler, had the idea to incorporate Lee’s undergraduate years by creating a replica of Tiger Town Tavern, what Lee calls an iconic Clemson bar where his parents met.

“I had a ton of friends from Clemson in for the wedding, and so it felt like a bar,” Lee said. “At the reception, you go in there, and we had a football game on.”

The band, Liquid Pleasure, was on Baldwin’s wedding wish list. They’ve been performing at Washington and Lee since the ‘70s.

Baldwin and Lee wanted a modern wedding.

“A lot of receptions at Brook Hollow tend to be more traditional, and so we wanted it to be kind of clubby,” Baldwin said.

The two are about to enter their last year of graduate school at the University of Texas at Austin — law school for Baldwin and an MBA for Lee — before they return to Dallas.

The three- to- four-hour commute to Dallas made the planning process unlike most.

For example, Baldwin’s parents did the cake tasting and FaceTimed Lee and Baldwin to participate remotely.

“There were some things we had to be flexible on, but we would come in town maybe like once a month or once every other month for big appointments like the wedding dress,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin grew up in University Park, but Lee’s roots are in South Carolina. They added such touches as honey butter chicken biscuits (an iconic Whataburger snack) and light-up cowboy hats for guests to indulge in Lone Star State-inspired traditions.

“We didn’t want it to be overly western, but we thought it would be kind of fun to make it like a big Texas wedding for people who had never been here before,” Baldwin said.

The couple took a quick “mini-moon” to Colorado following the wedding before returning to Austin to start the spring semester. They plan on taking a 10-day, delayed honeymoon this December to Hawaii to celebrate.

