Happenings on the Hill

Shadow lingers

With summer arriving, the Meadows Museum is extending “In the Shadow of Dictatorship: Creating the Museum of Spanish Abstract Art” through July 30 in hopes more people will experience the celebrated exhibition before it returns to Spain.

The first major exhibition of Spanish abstract paintings and sculptures in the United States since the 1970s presents a comprehensive selection of highlights from the eponymous museum (Museo de Arte Abstracto Español) while the historic building in Cuenca, Spain, undergoes renovations.

The Dallas presentation is the only American venue for this multiyear touring exhibition, which includes stops in Spain and Germany.

Epilepsy research

SMU biology researcher Edward Glasscock has received a 5-year, $3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health for a study that he hopes will lead to the identification of biomarkers to help identify people at risk for sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP).

What causes sudden death in people with epilepsy is largely unknown, making it difficult for clinicians and researchers to predict who is most at risk.

Glasscock is collaborating with Leonidas Iasemidis of the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix to investigate how faulty electrochemical signals affect the brain-heart-lung pathways.

SMU volunteers painted classrooms and cleaned the playground area at the Literacy Achieves on Gallagher Street. PHOTO: Courtesy SMU/Kim Leeson

Pony philanthropy

More than 500 SMU students, faculty, staff members, and Dallas residents worked with 25 nonprofits as they participated in a day of service called The Big Event at SMU.

Some participants helped with campus-based projects on April 15, while others fanned out to take their service across the city of Dallas, helping with projects ranging from packing meals to planting gardens.

“As the program continues to grow, we hope to instill a love for service in our peers and community members alike that inspires them to serve beyond our one-day event and become service-minded individuals,” said Faith Daniels, ’23, Big Event executive director.