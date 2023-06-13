Out & About: Retina Foundation Visionary Luncheon

The Retina Foundation of the Southwest celebrated its success in accelerating treatment efforts during its annual Visionary Luncheon May 18 at the Hilton Anatole.

The foundation is a world-class medical research organization committed to vision loss prevention and sight restoration. Final numbers are still being counted, but the luncheon fundraising totals are close to the $1 million goal set by chairs Steve and Burb Durham and honorary chair Doug Hawthorne.

“At the Retina Foundation, we are dedicated to finding solutions for retinal diseases and conditions that rob people of their sight, their independence, and their quality of life,” CEO and CMO Dr. Karl Csaky said. “Our research and clinical trials are changing lives for patients today and for generations to come.”

After sharing the latest research accomplishments, Csaky introduced new hires Srinivasa Sripathi and Mark Pennesi. Sripathi will lead the new Henderson Ocular Stem Cell Laboratory and inherited retinal diseases through personalized medicine. Pennesi will join David Birch on the foundation’s mission to change the trajectory of inherited retinal diseases such at retinitis pigmentosa.

Jenny Schisler, who received treatment for the disease, and her family shared their story of the challenges of living with the condition and how working with the Retina Foundation has given them hope.

“Jenny’s story and storeis like hers reinforce our commitment to advancing research and providing hope backed by science,” Csaky said. “Today has been a true testament to the power of collaboration that drives change in innovative vision research.”

Libby Hunt Allred presented the Hunt Family Visionary Award to Ellen Ray, CEO of the Austin-based Still Water Foundation, for the organization’s philanthropic impact across Texas, which has included supporting the Retina Foundation’s patented, innovative ocular drug delivery device that offers a low-risk treatment for AMD.

Former Dallas Mayor Tom Leppert was the keynote speaker and praised the foundation’s patient-centric approach to find solutions for retinal diseases. He also noted the growth Dallas is seeing in the life science industry and the importance of the foundation’s role in the future of public health.

Tom Leppert Scott Murray speaks to Jenny Schisler and family.