Inwood, Willow Starbucks Workers Vote Not to Unionize

Starbucks employees at the Inwood and Willow store on June 12 voted 10-5 not to unionize.

The store filed to unionize for better representation for partners, Starbucks’ word for employees. The organizers want a living wage for baristas, managers who enforce the company’s corporate values, and a livable work schedule.

“Starbucks was continuing to have illegal conversations with employees, despite the company being hit with many violations, including bringing in corporate members and enticing intimidation by giving false and exaggerated information about union dues, our contract, etc.,” store union organizer Makayla Boydstun said.

We’ve reached out to Inwood and Willow store manager and Starbucks corporate for comment numerous times but have not heard back.

In North Texas, stores in Mockingbird Station, Addison, Flower Mound, and Denton have also unionized or filed to do so.

