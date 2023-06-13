Out & About: Young Latino Professional Network Anniversary

The Concilio collaborated with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and its Hispanic Outreach and Leadership Alliance to celebrate its Young Latino Professionals Network’s one-year anniversary.

The Concilio is a Dallas-based nonprofit focused on building stronger communities by opening opportunities for Latino and other diverse families. Its Young Latino Professionals Network was created to build connections for future leaders of organizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The May 18 event featured tailored resumes, job interview skills, and business etiquette workshops for local emerging Latino professionals.