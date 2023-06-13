Pegasus Contemporary Ballet Hosting ‘Amor Fati: An Evening of Greek Mythology’

Pegasus Contemporary Ballet’s season finale, “Amor Fati: An Evening of Greek Mythology,” is a two-day production featuring stories of Greek mythology and blending dance, music, and spoken word.

The production June 23 and 24 was choreographed and conceptualized by Pegasus Contemporary Ballet’s resident choreographer and artistic associate, Carrie Ruth Trumbo. The show will complete the 2021-founded company’s second season and will be the first dance performance ever at the historic Kalita Humphreys Theater at 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.

Trumbo has garnered acclaim for her previous works with Pegasus Contemporary Ballet, and she has been invited to participate in the National Choreographer’s Initiative program this summer. She has created four works for the company, one of which was awarded a TACA Pop-Up Grant, and has collaborated with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Verdigris Ensemble.

Performing in the show alongside Pegasus Contemporary Ballet company dancers are six guest dancers from nationally acclaimed companies like Smuin Contemporary Ballet, Oklahoma City Ballet, and more. The pieces will be set to a variety of musical works ranging from a lute and mandolin piece by Vivaldi to piano music by Norwegian composer Otto A.Totland, Puccini, and more. Local actors will narrate the show in between pieces with Greek mythology stories.

Tickets for the show are available at pegasusballet.org/upcoming-events. Ticket prices range from $37-$52, and discounts are available for students and professional performing artists.