DPD: Four Arrested in Series of Bank Thefts

Dallas police say four were arrested Monday in connection with a series of bank thefts.

Police responded to a bank in the 14000 block of Preston Road shortly before 11 a.m. June 12 and say an investigation determined a suspect stole bank bags and a purse from a victim, then got into a car and left the scene.

Officers say they found a vehicle of a similar make and model at another bank in the 11000 block of Preston Road around 11:15 a.m.

“Around an hour later, officers saw a person from a car approach another man in the parking lot,” police said. “The exchange was blocked by a truck, but a victim and witness later confirmed the suspect had taken a bank bag.”

Finally, authorities say Dallas Police Fugitive Unit members, along with uniform patrol officers, found the same car in the parking lot of a bank in the 10000 block of Preston Road and took four into custody.

Deverio Bell, 26, was arrested on complaints of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime, Latwon Berry, 20, was arrested on a complaint of engaging in organized crime, Jaden Kelley, 19, was arrested on a complaint of engaging in organized crime, and Kendarius Nelson, 21, was arrested on a complaint of engaging in organized crime, police said.

Dallas police say they executed a search warrant and seized a weapon and allegedly stolen property, and the investigation remains ongoing.