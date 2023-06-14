The Winston School Announces New Head of School

The Winston School has announced Dr. Jenn Milam as its next Dr. Pamela K. Murfin Head of School.

Approved unanimously by the board of trustees, Milam will start her new role on July 1, 2024, succeeding Rebbie Evans upon her retirement.

Milam currently serves as middle school director at Mounds Park Academy in Minnesota.

“(I’m excited to) continue to grow the legacy of Winston, while seeking to unify its community around shared values of exceptionally personalized education, equity and belonging, whole-child pedagogy, and building partnerships and visibility with both those inside The Winston School community and beyond,” Milam wrote in her application materials.

Milam’s educational background includes a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction, culture and curriculum studies and instruction from Texas A&M University. She also has a master’s in curriculum and instruction, science, society, and technology from Texas A&M and a B.S. in elementary and middle education from Texas Tech University. She has also co-authored a book and published numerous journal articles, book chapters, and essays.