2023 La Fiesta Dresses on Display at UP Library

The gowns from the 2023 La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas gala are on display at the University Park Public Library through June 17.

It’s the eighth year the dresses have been displayed at the library, which has also been a longtime beneficiary of La Fiesta fundraising. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 8383 Preston Center Plaza.

La Fiesta is a weeklong celebration in late May or early June, culminating in the gala, a formal dinner, and presentation honoring the duchesses and escorts from the Park Cities, who are presented as part of a pageant representing the history of the Six Flags of Texas and the Park Cities.

The gowns were worn by duchesses in the annual pageant.