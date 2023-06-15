TACA Announces $400,000 in Catalyst Grants

The Arts Community Alliance (TACA) recently announced that 45 Dallas County arts organizations will share $400,000 in its fourth round of Catalyst grants.

“The generous contributions from the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation, both in support of TACA and last month’s record-breaking TACA Silver Cup Award Luncheon, helped us cross the million-dollar mark for grant-making this fiscal year,” said Maura Sheffler, Donna Wilhelm Family president and executive director. “Their gift allows us to achieve a grantmaking milestone for the first time since 2018, excluding the pandemic. Further, it allows TACA to make a historic investment in our arts community for this Spring Catalyst grant distribution. We are immensely grateful to the Jones family and our other Catalyst Club donors.”

TACA’s Spring 2023 Catalyst grantees include the following, listed in alphabetical order:

Agora Artists

American Baroque Opera Company

Artstillery

AT&T Performing Arts Center

Bishop Arts Theatre Center

Bruce Wood Dance

Cara Mía Theatre

Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Dallas Chamber Symphony

Dallas Children’s Theater

Dallas Contemporary

Dallas Museum of Art

Dallas Opera

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Dallas Winds

Deep Vellum Publishing

Echo Theatre

Emerge Coalition**

Fine Arts Chamber Players

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra

Kitchen Dog Theater Company

Lone Star Wind Orchestra

Lumedia Musicworks

Make Art with Purpose

Nasher Sculpture Center

Orchestra of New Spain

Orpheus Chamber Singers

Pegasus Contemporary Ballet**

Pegasus Media Project**

Plano Symphony Orchestra

Prism Movement Theater

Sammons Center for the Arts

Soul Rep Theatre Company

Sweet Pass Sculpture Park

Teatro Dallas

Texas Winds Musical Outreach

The Cedars Union

The Women’s Chorus of Dallas

The Writer’s Garret

Theatre Three

TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND

Turtle Creek Chorale

Undermain Theatre

Uptown Players

Verdigris Ensemble

“Our heartfelt gratitude to The Arts Community Alliance (TACA) for selecting Pegasus Media Project as a Catalyst Grant recipient,” said Niloo Javiland, executive director of the Pegasus Media Project, a new Catalyst grantee. “This generous support will greatly enhance our ability to continue providing exceptional public arts programming and education initiatives to the Dallas community. We are deeply appreciative of TACA’s commitment to fostering creativity and supporting organizations like ours in making a positive impact through the arts.”

The Jones family joins a roster of other significant donors in TACA’s Catalyst Club, a new major donor membership, engagement, and appreciation program. Built on TACA’s historical origins as a social club for the arts, the Catalyst Club is designed exclusively for TACA donors that give or pledge $25,000 or more in annual support of the organization. The current 2022-2023 roster of TACA Catalyst Club includes:

Communities Foundation of Texas

Mary McDermott Cook and Grace Cook (of The Eugene McDermott Foundation)

DFW Lexus Dealers Association

M.R. & Evelyn Hudson Foundation

Jim and Melinda Johnson

Jerry and Gene Jones (of the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation)

Kevin and Carol March (of The March Family Foundation)

Greg and Kathy Nelson

Keith and Kate Newman

PNC

Clayton and Lacy Sands (of Rosewood Corporation)

TI Foundation

Donna Wilhelm

Since the Catalyst Grant inception in 2021, TACA has awarded a total of $1,324,500 in funding as a complement to its ongoing pop-up grant program and the TACA New Works Fund focusing on new artistic works by BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and/or female artists.

For more information, visit TACA’s website.