TACA Announces $400,000 in Catalyst Grants
The Arts Community Alliance (TACA) recently announced that 45 Dallas County arts organizations will share $400,000 in its fourth round of Catalyst grants.
“The generous contributions from the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation, both in support of TACA and last month’s record-breaking TACA Silver Cup Award Luncheon, helped us cross the million-dollar mark for grant-making this fiscal year,” said Maura Sheffler, Donna Wilhelm Family president and executive director. “Their gift allows us to achieve a grantmaking milestone for the first time since 2018, excluding the pandemic. Further, it allows TACA to make a historic investment in our arts community for this Spring Catalyst grant distribution. We are immensely grateful to the Jones family and our other Catalyst Club donors.”
TACA’s Spring 2023 Catalyst grantees include the following, listed in alphabetical order:
- Agora Artists
- American Baroque Opera Company
- Artstillery
- AT&T Performing Arts Center
- Bishop Arts Theatre Center
- Bruce Wood Dance
- Cara Mía Theatre
- Dallas Black Dance Theatre
- Dallas Chamber Symphony
- Dallas Children’s Theater
- Dallas Contemporary
- Dallas Museum of Art
- Dallas Opera
- Dallas Symphony Orchestra
- Dallas Winds
- Deep Vellum Publishing
- Echo Theatre
- Emerge Coalition**
- Fine Arts Chamber Players
- Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra
- Kitchen Dog Theater Company
- Lone Star Wind Orchestra
- Lumedia Musicworks
- Make Art with Purpose
- Nasher Sculpture Center
- Orchestra of New Spain
- Orpheus Chamber Singers
- Pegasus Contemporary Ballet**
- Pegasus Media Project**
- Plano Symphony Orchestra
- Prism Movement Theater
- Sammons Center for the Arts
- Soul Rep Theatre Company
- Sweet Pass Sculpture Park
- Teatro Dallas
- Texas Winds Musical Outreach
- The Cedars Union
- The Women’s Chorus of Dallas
- The Writer’s Garret
- Theatre Three
- TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND
- Turtle Creek Chorale
- Undermain Theatre
- Uptown Players
- Verdigris Ensemble
“Our heartfelt gratitude to The Arts Community Alliance (TACA) for selecting Pegasus Media Project as a Catalyst Grant recipient,” said Niloo Javiland, executive director of the Pegasus Media Project, a new Catalyst grantee. “This generous support will greatly enhance our ability to continue providing exceptional public arts programming and education initiatives to the Dallas community. We are deeply appreciative of TACA’s commitment to fostering creativity and supporting organizations like ours in making a positive impact through the arts.”
The Jones family joins a roster of other significant donors in TACA’s Catalyst Club, a new major donor membership, engagement, and appreciation program. Built on TACA’s historical origins as a social club for the arts, the Catalyst Club is designed exclusively for TACA donors that give or pledge $25,000 or more in annual support of the organization. The current 2022-2023 roster of TACA Catalyst Club includes:
- Communities Foundation of Texas
- Mary McDermott Cook and Grace Cook (of The Eugene McDermott Foundation)
- DFW Lexus Dealers Association
- M.R. & Evelyn Hudson Foundation
- Jim and Melinda Johnson
- Jerry and Gene Jones (of the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation)
- Kevin and Carol March (of The March Family Foundation)
- Greg and Kathy Nelson
- Keith and Kate Newman
- PNC
- Clayton and Lacy Sands (of Rosewood Corporation)
- TI Foundation
- Donna Wilhelm
Since the Catalyst Grant inception in 2021, TACA has awarded a total of $1,324,500 in funding as a complement to its ongoing pop-up grant program and the TACA New Works Fund focusing on new artistic works by BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and/or female artists.
