Golf Foundation Awards Scholarships to Grads

Several junior golfers with local ties have been recognized with scholarships from the Northern Texas PGA Foundation.

The foundation honored 80 high school seniors who will be attending college this fall with a total of $696,500 — the most ever awarded in a single year. The scholarship amounts vary from $2,500 to $20,000.

James Thomson of St. Mark’s was awarded the Ben Hogan Foundation/Pat & Kori Green Scholarship. Thomson plans to study civil engineering at the University of Bristol in England.

Jesuit Dallas graduate A.J. Adams (Holly & Doug Brooks Family Foundation scholarship) will study computer science at Texas A&M.

The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation awarded two of its four scholarships to Thomas Jefferson graduates — Greece Gomez (who will attend Texas Tech) and Ashley Cruz (Barnard). Other TJ honorees, included Areli Macz Melchor (Frank & Evelyn Borgsmiller Scholarship) and Gabriel Herrera (AT&T Byron Nelson Scholarship).

Meanwhile, two Scottie & Meredith Scheffler Scholarships went to Frisco Centennial’s Kara Kim and Flower Mound’s Olivia Santiago.

In addition, two former Thomas Jefferson students were issued $20,000 NTPGA Fairway to Success scholarships. Cithlaly Crispin and Doris Gradiz have each earned an associate’s degree from Brookhaven College and will continue their studies this fall.

The Fairway to Success program has awarded more than $2.7 million to 88 Dallas ISD graduates since 2007. Recipients are chosen based on academic performance, extracurricular activities, community involvement, and financial need. Students are also paired with professional mentors in both the golf and business worlds.