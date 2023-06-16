Friday, June 16, 2023

Faith Friday: Juneteenth Shabbat Evening Service

Temple Emanu-El will host a Shabbat evening service commemorating Juneteenth with Rev. Virzola Law, the senior pastor at Northway Christian Church.

Law will speak during the service at 6:15 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El’s Stern Chapel (at 8500 Hillcrest Road) or online here

This year marks the third anniversary of Juneteenth National Independence Day. President Joe Biden signed the holiday into federal law in 2021. The holiday marks June 19, 1865, the day, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to announce enslaved people were free.

