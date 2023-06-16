Start of Park Cities July 4 Parade Changed Amid Lakeside Drive Construction

It’s official: the beginning of the 2023 Rotary Club of Park Cities parade will be adjusted amid continued work on Lakeside Drive.

The 2023 parade will start on Euclid Avenue near Highland Park Town Hall, head west along Euclid, then north on Highland Drive (rather than Lakeside Drive as usual).

“As far as I know, the remainder of the route through UP will remain the same as last year,” said Ryan Pursley with the town of Highland Park, who worked with members of the Rotary Club on the route.

From Highland Drive, the parade will continue west on Beverly Drive to Preston Road, follow Preston north to University Boulevard, then head east, ending at Goar Park in University Park with a picnic with games, activities, and vendor booths.

The Rotary Club of Park Cities has hosted the parade since 2003. Alan Winn, one of the co-chairs of the 2023 parade, said the route through Highland Park from Euclid Avenue north on Highland Drive rather than Lakeside Drive is one the parade has taken before but didn’t specify what years the route was used.

Like last year, though, volunteers for the bicycle contest portion of the parade are asked to arrive at the Moody Family YMCA at 6000 Preston Road at 7:45 a.m. July 4, the bicycle parades begin forming at 8 a.m. judging concludes at 8:45 a.m., and bicycle awards are announced with the beginning of the parade at 9 a.m. The bicycles join the parade at 9:20 a.m.