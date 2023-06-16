City of Dallas Closures for Juneteenth

The city of Dallas offices will be closed Monday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

See the city’s website for a list of Juneteenth events across the city.

The city closings are as follows.

Dallas Public Libraries: All libraries will be closed.

Sanitation: The sanitation administrative offices will be closed, but there will be no interruption or delayed service for the collection operations, transfer stations, and the McCommas Bluff Landfill operations.

Parks and Recreation: Dallas parks and recreation administrative offices, recreation centers, program/recreational facilities, and venues will be closed.

Municipal Court: The municipal court building will be closed.

Dallas Water Utilities: Administrative and customer service offices will be closed. For emergency water service requests, customers may call 3-1-1.