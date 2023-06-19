Elm Thicket/Northpark Hosts Juneteenth Celebration

The Elm Thicket/Northpark neighborhood June 17 hosted its 13th-annual Juneteenth celebration featuring a parade with neighbors and local dignitaries, live music, food, and more.

Elm Thicket/Northpark is a historic freedmen’s town bound by Lemmon Avenue, Lovers Lane, Inwood Road, and Mockingbird Lane.

The parade started near the K.B. Polk Recreation Center at 6801 Roper Street in the neighborhood with a reading of General Order No. 3 before the floats began their route.

Per the National Archives, U.S. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3, which informed the people of Texas that all enslaved people were free on June 19, 1865, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.