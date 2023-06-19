Tuesday, June 20, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTOS: Rachel Snyder
Community Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Elm Thicket/Northpark Hosts Juneteenth Celebration

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments ,

The Elm Thicket/Northpark neighborhood June 17 hosted its 13th-annual Juneteenth celebration featuring a parade with neighbors and local dignitaries, live music, food, and more.

Elm Thicket/Northpark is a historic freedmen’s town bound by Lemmon Avenue, Lovers Lane, Inwood Road, and Mockingbird Lane. 

The parade started near the K.B. Polk Recreation Center at 6801 Roper Street in the neighborhood with a reading of General Order No. 3 before the floats began their route.

Per the National Archives, U.S. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3, which informed the people of Texas that all enslaved people were free on June 19, 1865, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

One Shot In Attempted Carjacking In Pavilion on Lovers Lane

Rachel Snyder 0

Everyone Can Celebrate Preservation With Events, Video

Kelly Tran 0

Districts 11, 13 to Hold Community Safety Meeting

Maria Lawson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.