Out & About: Eric Nadel Birthday Benefit for the Grant Halliburton Foundation

Announcer for the Texas Rangers baseball team Eric Nadel recently celebrated his 71st birthday. For the 11th year, Nadel turned his birthday party into a benefit for the Grant Halliburton Foundation. This year’s benefit raised more than $110,000.

The event May 18 at the Kessler Theater featured a VIP party for sponsors, bites donated by Eddie’s Tex-Mex Cocina, live and silent auctions, and music acts.

Daphne Willis, one of the co-founders of the Birthday Benefit and best known for her song “Somebody’s Someone,” opened.

“The work of Grant Halliburton Foundation is more important than it’s ever been,” Nadel said. “They work hard every day to erase the stigma around mental health issues and encourage people to reach out for help.”

Grant Halliburton Foundation president Kevin Hall spoke about the foundation and its efforts to help families and young people recognize the signs of mental illness and prevent suicide.

“Thank you to National Baseball Hall of Famer Eric Nadel for choosing us as the recipient of your birthday party for the third consecutive year,” Hall said. “The proceeds from tonight’s event will go toward supporting the foundation’s mental health and suicide prevention programming for children, teens and young adults in North Texas.”

The event also featured a live auction that included dinner with Nadel, a Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald cruise, celebrity dining, and Texas Rangers experiences. Wendy Lambert served as auctioneer.

Finally, headliner Danielle Ponder, who was included on NPR’s Slingshot’s 2023 list of Artists to Watch, performed. Guests also enjoyed Texas Rangers-themed snack vendors handing out baseball-themed treats, including sunflowers seeds, Cracker Jacks, Big League Chew bubble gum, and Baby Ruth candy bars.

For more about the Grant Halliburton Foundation, visit its website.