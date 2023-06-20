Southern Sophistication, Endless Eats Lure Luxe Bridal Parties to Charleston

As a Carolina girl born and bred, my love for Charleston runs deep.

This coastal gem, dubbed the Holy City, is great for a quick getaway or a summer beach trip with the family.

And planning a bachelorette party here is a sure way to leave the bride-to-be just as smitten as she is with her future mister.

Travel: Getting to Charleston, South Carolina, has never been easier. Book the nonstop Southwest flight from Love Field and get there in two hours flat. American Airlines also offers nonstop options out of DFW if that is your preferred airline or the times work better for your party.

Stay: Depending on the vibe of your tribe, decide if you will rent a house or stay in a hotel. I am partial to being spoiled at a luxurious boutique hotel. The Dewberry, located just a stone’s throw from Kings Street just off Marion Square, offers amenities such as morning coffee and newspapers, a Volvo house car, and beach towels and totes if you decide to head to the beach. It is simply Southern hospitality as it should be. Rooms start at $550.

The Dewberry, just off Marion Square, provides plenty of amenities, plus a spa for added pampering Enjoy mid-morning brunch at The Longboard before walking on the beach at Sullivan’s Island. 167 Raw doesn’t take reservations, so securing a large table could be the weekend’s biggest and best catch.

Activities: In addition to having the girls pampered on property at The Dewberry Spa, devote time to strolling the lovely cobblestone streets weaved in and out of Rainbow Row and eventually end at the sophisticated shops along Kings Street. From the lovely Lake Pajamas to the hip Hampden boutique, there is something for everyone. Those groups that want to explore the city via electric bike would be wise to book a fun fleet of cruisers from Rebellion Roads. Want a “pinch me” moment for the bride and her maids? Pick an evening at sunset for a bespoke sail on a Beneteau First 36.7 via Blueprint Yachting.

Eat: Pick a pretty day to head to Sullivan’s Island for a mid-morning brunch at The Longboard, followed by a wonderful walk and talk on the beach. Consider evening reservations at Charleston staple stops like The Darling Oyster Bar and The Grocery, with a hip spot thrown in the mix. Think Vern’s or Sorelle. Groups wanting to test their luck should head to 167 Raw for the best seafood sit-down in the city. However, securing a large table could be the biggest and best weekend catch due to the no-reservation policy.

Drink: Start the weekend with a celebratory toast atop the city at Citrus Club, which boasts the best views of Charleston, hands down. The new hot spot for sophisticated cocktails in an upscale vibe is The Quinte Oyster Bar. However, you know your group better than most, so if you need a more laid-back option, head to The Rooftop at The Vendue for judgment-free shenanigans and views to boot.

Don’t delay in saying “I do” to this gem of a girl’s getaway destination.