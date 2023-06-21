Valley View Demolition phase Done

Six-story, mixed-use development announced

After about a decade, the last remnants of the old Valley View Mall are gone, and new development appears on the horizon.

At a May 23 press conference with Dallas city officials and neighbors, property owner Scott Beck sought to move past the decade-long contention around the site, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The Beck Ventures CEO announced plans for a six-story, mixed-use development including 275 residential units, roughly 26,000 square feet of ground floor retail space, and more at Preston Road and Dilbeck Lane.

“We view this project as the much-needed activator that will bring energy to this area and kickstart the entire development,” developer Ross Frankfurt told our sister publication D Magazine. “We couldn’t be more excited to get this project going.”

Frankfurt has partnered with Beck and Will McNutt on the joint venture firm Anthem Development.

“We have turned over a new leaf,” Beck added. “We’re not going not be talking about what has happened in the past or hasn’t happened in the past. We’re gonna just move forward from today.”

Dallas City Councilwoman Jaynie Schultz issued a statement echoing that sentiment.

“The final demolition and clearing of the Valley View site is an important step in the fulfillment of the vision set forth over 10 years ago by our city leaders, chambers of commerce, the development community, and neighbors,” Schultz said. “The vision of the Dallas International District is to be a new regional downtown that thousands of people call home, thousands more are employed, and thousands more come from across North Texas to visit as a global meeting place whether in the park, our international restaurants, and shop at Galleria Dallas.”

The run-up to the announcement of new development planned for the site began in 2013 with the Valley View-Galleria Area Plan. The area is also known as Midtown, and city officials have since branded the neighborhood surrounding it the Dallas International District, but Beck and Schultz reportedly agree there is room for Dallas Midtown at the Dallas International District.

Plans for the Dallas International Commons, anchored by the city-owned Prism Center on Peterson Lane, include a 20-acre park, and Dallas ISD’s first-ever pre-K-12 International STEAM Academy, expected to open in 2025. The North Central Texas Council of Governments also allocated a $10 million grant for the area to plan a regional transportation innovation zone expected to include an automated people mover.