DPD Requires Online Reporting of Non-Emergency Offenses

The Dallas Police Department will require online reporting of certain non-emergency offenses through an online reporting system starting July 3.

The Dallas Police Online Reporting System can be found on the department’s website.

“It’s quick, saves you time, and frees our officers for higher emergency calls,” a tweet announcing the change says.

Crimes that must be reported online include the following: accident reports, harassing phone calls, burglary of a motor vehicle, graffiti, theft, credit/debit card abuse, criminal mischief, reckless damage, identity theft, lost property, theft of service, burglary of a coin machine, shoplifting, and interference with child custody.

The investigative process for reports filed online will be the same as if an officer took the report at the incident scene.