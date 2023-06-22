Out & About: Turtle Creek Association Azalea Luncheon

The Turtle Creek Association hosted its Azalea Luncheon April 25 at the Rosewood Mansion.

The luncheon was chaired by Sharon Ballew, and Deborah Stanford and J.D. Trueblood were the honorary chairs. The morning started with a champagne reception.

The luncheon then commenced and Ballew recognized the Honorable Eddie Bernice Johnson and founding member Judith Lipscomb.

During the event, Trueblood presented Stanford with a gift to thank her for her role as honorary chair. Stanford said that as a 15-year Dallas resident, she is passionate about preserving Turtle Creek, referring to it as a Dallas gem and an asset to the city.

Betty Reiter, the owner of her namesake boutique, was a fashion presentation sponsor and gave an overview of what’s hot in current fashion. As attendees were eating their three-course lunch, Reiter showed selections from European and New York fashion shows she’s attended along with inventory from her boutique.

During the luncheon, Trueblood also presented an exclusive update about clean-up efforts from trash that accumulates during storms as the water flows into Turtle Creek. He said there is a five-year master plan to address the issue with three areas of opportunity: restoring creek health, reversing infrastructure decay, and beautifying the corridor. He encouraged attendees to participate in the Turtle Creek Association and said this plan couldn’t happen without community support.

Future Turtle Creek Association events include a gala featuring the Emerald City Band Oct. 20 and the Turtle Creek Home Tour Oct. 22. Visit TurtleCreekAssociation.org for more information on the organization.

Carole Ann Brown and Liz Minyard Lokey Venise Stuart and Dyann Skelton Deborah Stanford, Kirk Johnson, Eddie Bernice Johnson, J.D. Trueblood, and Sharon Ballew