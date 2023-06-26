Brooke Shields Headlining Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon

Actress, model, and author Brooke Shields will be the featured speaker at The Family Place’s 2023 Trailblazer Awards luncheon Sept. 29 at the Hilton Anatole.

Lindsay Jacaman and Holly Krug are luncheon co-chairs, and Stephanie and Travis Hollman are honorary chairs for the event at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29. The event, the largest fundraiser for The Family Place, will include a VIP Reception, seated luncheon, and recognition of this year’s Texas Trailblazer Award recipient. Tickets start at $350, and sponsorships from $3,500 are available for purchase on the Family Place’s website.

Jacaman, a global client director for LinkedIn, and Krug, a global real estate advisor at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International, are supporters of Dallas’ non-profit community, including The Family Place, where they both serve as members of its board of directors.

Stephanie is the founder and chief giving officer of the Hollman Family Foundation, which has supported numerous organizations since its inception in 2020, including providing over 400 nights of shelter for women at The Family Place. Travis is CEO of Hollman Inc., and he and Stephanie are both actively involved with many local charities.

“We are honored to have such a strong leadership team at the helm of this year’s Texas Trailblazer Awards luncheon. Through the collective efforts of our co-chairs and honorary chairs, we know we will raise important funds to serve women, men and children in need of safety,” said Mimi Sterling, CEO of The Family Place. “Additionally, we hope attendees will be inspired by our featured speaker Brooke Shields as she shares her unique story and her personal resilience that led her to become the role model she is today. Please join us for what promises to be an amazing day.”

Shields has garnered a Golden Globe nomination and five People’s Choice Awards. In addition to her acting accolades, she has since become a best-selling author and created an apparel and accessories line called Brooke Shields Timeless.

In 2021, Shields founded “Beginning is Now,” a growing global community of women of all ages finding strength, wisdom, optimism, humor, and more in each other, all while learning to live their fullest lives — on their own terms, followed by the launch of her own podcast in 2022 with iHeart.

In her personal time, Shields is an advocate for women and the arts and serves on the board of WIN, an organization dedicated to providing housing, services, and programs to homeless women and children in New York City.

The Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon is the largest fundraising event for The Family Place.