Out & About: Spark of Hope Breakfast for Society of St. Vincent de Paul

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas recognized four Spark of Hope Award winners at the annual Spark of Hope Breakfast June 8 at the Park City Club.

Longtime Society of St. Vincent de Paul members Carol and Tony Ruggeri served as chairs for the 2023 breakfast event. Bishop John Quinn, who served as the National Episcopal Advisor for the National St. Vincent de Paul Society from 2006 to 2018, was the keynote speaker. On August 12, 2003, Bishop Quinn was Ordained as the twenty-third Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Detroit. He became the eighth Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, on May 7, 2009. Most recently, Quinn served as the Spiritual Advisor for the St. Vincent de Paul National Foundation.

“This really is a family gathering,” said Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas CEO Luis Gonzalez. “We are here today to recognize individuals who really have just been instrumental in helping our family to be able to take care of other families. With that, last year, we inaugurated the Spark of Hope Awards. We thought it was a great idea, a great way to be able to recognize individuals who pour their hearts into the mission that we have, pour their hearts into specific programs.”

Anita Mirro received the Spark of Assistance Award for her efforts in support of the Society’s mini-loan program, which seeks to offer an alternative to predatory loans and support financial stability for those in need.

A local executive with Oncor, Kenneth Govan received the Spark of Giving Award, particularly for his efforts with the St. Vincent Center in Lancaster’s Neighborhoods of Hope program, which seeks to provide workforce solutions and employment opportunities.

Rich Kelly received the Spark of Health Award for his efforts in support of the Society’s charitable pharmacy, which provides 2,500 prescriptions to uninsured residents each week.

Carol Ruggeri received the Spark of Education Award for her efforts in support of the Society’s StudyTime program, which operates tutoring and mentoring programs for elementary students.

Dr. Lisa Hill (Director of Community Services), Kenneth Govan (Spark of Hope Award Winner), and Kenneth’s guests Luis Gonzalez (CEO) and Ned Hogan (Director of Development) Bishop John Quinn (Speaker)