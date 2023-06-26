Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Park Cities Crime Reports June 19-25

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FLAG PROBLEM

A jerk damaged a flag and flag pole attached to a home in the 3300 block of Westminster Avenue at 6:30 a.m. June 24.

HIGHLAND PARK

19 Monday

A careless driver in a Volkswagen Jetta continued speeding through a red light at Hillcrest Avenue and Lovers Lane after an officer tried to stop the driver for driving without license plates at 3:45 a.m. 

Arrested at 12:50 p.m.: a 56-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated/driving with an open alcohol container in the 4600 block of S. Versailles Avenue.

Arrested at 9:30 p.m.: a 31 year old for a warrant in the 3400 block of Lovers Lane

20 Tuesday

Arrested at 7:10 p.m.: a 29 year old accused of burglarizing a vehicle in the 4300 block of Southern Avenue

21 Wednesday

A burglar shattered the window of a Jeep Cherokee parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue and grabbed an Apple Watch and $100 before 7:15 a.m. The day before, a burglar tried to break into a Honda Accord in the 3400 block of Gillon Avenue, damaging a window.

Pilferers found easy pickings of a briefcase left in an unlocked Hyundai Genesis and a Sig Sauer firearm left in an unlocked Mercedes GLC300 in the 3400 block of Lexington Avenue before 8 a.m. 

An irresponsible driver hit a Toyota Corolla parked in the north lot of Highland Park Village at 10:13 a.m. and didn’t stop to leave information. 

Reported at 10:38 p.m.: a crook took a catalytic converter from a Ford F150 parked in the north lot of Highland Park Village

22 Thursday

Arrested at 8:11 a.m.: a 38 year old accused of misapplication of fiduciary property or property of a financial institution in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane

23 Friday

A jerk took off the valve stem of a tire from a Chevrolet Trax in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue at 7:50 a.m.

24 Saturday

A reckless driver drove over landscaping and a drainage pipe during a pursuit in the 3200 block of Dartmouth Avenue, damaging the pipe at 4:28 a.m. A ne’er do well also damaged a window of a Cadillac Escalade in the 3600 block of Harvard Avenue about 4:30 a.m. A crook broke a window of a Hyundai Sonata in the 3600 block of Harvard Avenue about the same time, and another resident reported a window of a Ford F150 Raptor in the 3500 block of Harvard Avenue broken. Lastly, a resident in the 3400 block of Harvard Avenue reported a would-be burglar tried to get into a Mercedes SUV in the 3400 block of Harvard Avenue and broke a window, but didn’t take anything. 

A burglar got into a Ford F150 in the 3500 block of Lindenwood Avenue at 4:28 a.m. but didn’t take anything.  

A careless driver in the wrong lane of traffic in the 3500 block of Dartmouth Avenue ran through multiple stop signs after an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop at 4:31 a.m.

A ne’er do well got into a GMC Yukon in the 4600 block of Edmondson Avenue and took a wallet at 10:24 a.m.

A trash truck driver damaged a gas meter in the 3400 block of Princeton Avenue at 3:04 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

19 Monday

Arrested at 2:46 a.m.: a 31-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 8200 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

20 Tuesday

Reported at 2:16 p.m.: a burglar found easy pickings of an iPad Air, a pair of AirPod Pros, and more left in an unlocked Land Rover in the 6900 block of Preston Road.

A shoplifter swiped various household goods from a CVS in the 6700 block of Preston Road at 4:40 p.m.

Reported at 8:58 p.m.: a jerk stole a bicycle from Highland Park ISD property in the 4100 block of Glenwick Lane.

21 Wednesday

How easy was it for a thief to get into a Ford F250 in the 3500 block of Milton Avenue and take tools before 6 a.m.? The Ford F250 was unlocked.

22 Thursday

Arrested at 3:23 a.m.: a 20-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 6500 block of Airline Road

An opportunistic intruder got into an unlocked home in the 4100 block of Hanover Street and took $12,700 worth of jewelry, an iPhone, a Dell laptop, $300, and more before 9:33 a.m.

An opportunistic thief grabbed a Louis Vuitton tote from an unlocked Volkswagen parked in the 3000 block of Lovers Lane before 6:49 p.m.

23 Friday

A crook swiped a work trailer license plate from a vehicle in the 3800 block of McFarlin Boulevard before 2:24 p.m.

A mischief maker damaged a Range Rover in the 4200 block of Purdue Street before 6 p.m.

24 Saturday

Arrested at 3:26 a.m.: a 40-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 8300 block of Airline Road.

A burglar broke into a Cadillac Escalade in the 3600 block of Wentwood Drive and stole a wallet before 7 a.m. 

A thief stole two T-shirts from the CVS store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane before 5:03 p.m.

25 Sunday

Arrested at 3:50 a.m.: a 39-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 6900 block of Preston Road

How easy was it for a burglar to swipe a ThinkPad and more from a Tesla T3 parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road at 2:44 p.m.? The Tesla was unlocked.

